Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Sells $783,000.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,601,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,101,310.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $799,800.00.

Alphatec stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 66.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

