Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 132.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $205,655.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 901,860 shares in the company, valued at $75,548,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $205,655.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 901,860 shares in the company, valued at $75,548,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambarella Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.35.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $156.10.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

