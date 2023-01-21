American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $136.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.68. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.