American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.88. Approximately 130,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 990,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Lithium in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$855.87 million and a P/E ratio of -33.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.45.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium ( CVE:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.