Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $823,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,076 shares of company stock worth $6,616,042 in the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $29.03 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

