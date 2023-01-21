Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 2.3 %

AEHL stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. Antelope Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

