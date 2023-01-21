Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 2.3 %
AEHL stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. Antelope Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.81.
Antelope Enterprise Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antelope Enterprise (AEHL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.