Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Apple stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.73.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

