Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.73.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

