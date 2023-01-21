Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.73.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

