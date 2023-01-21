Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.6% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.09.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

