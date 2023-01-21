Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.73.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

