Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,841.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,022 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 5.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

GOOG stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

