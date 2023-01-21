Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 400,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,906,148.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13,281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $34,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ares Management by 808.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 484,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

