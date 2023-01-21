Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 5.1 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $928.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,620.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

