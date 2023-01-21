Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atkore were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the second quarter worth $2,464,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the second quarter worth $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 11.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 495,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the second quarter worth $544,000.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $118.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 83.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

