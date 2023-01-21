Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.77

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.77 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 572.20 ($6.98), with a volume of 2031109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566.80 ($6.92).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 700 ($8.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.14) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.47) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.27) to GBX 528 ($6.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 646 ($7.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The company has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,334.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 552.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 578.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

