Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stake Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,314,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $12,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 60.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

