Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BMO opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.73.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.