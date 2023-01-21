Bank of Stockton Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,766.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

