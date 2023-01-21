BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.81

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.81 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 8118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Several analysts have commented on BKU shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.05 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in BankUnited by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

