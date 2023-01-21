Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Banner by 831.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Banner by 48.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Banner stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

