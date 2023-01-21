Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $43.74 and last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 10313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Specifically, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baxter International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Baxter International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its position in Baxter International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,563,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Baxter International by 140.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Baxter International by 56.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 497,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 179,001 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

