B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 37,589 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

B&D White Capital Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 37,589 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $992.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

