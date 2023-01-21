Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,079,787.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,488,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,787.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,427,285 shares of company stock valued at $176,860,062 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Blackstone stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.43. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

