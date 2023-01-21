Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BDN shares. Citigroup lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE BDN opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

