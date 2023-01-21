BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 320.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth about $758,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 12.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 12,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,145,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,665,466.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 12,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,145,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,665,466.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $62,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,282.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 102,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,162. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRT Apartments Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRT. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of BRT opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating).

