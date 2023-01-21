BTIG Research Raises Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $16.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider David Michael Clark sold 7,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $99,657.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider David Michael Clark sold 7,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $99,657.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,692. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

