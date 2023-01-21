Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,998.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,485.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,930.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 34,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 468,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,830,000 after buying an additional 444,163 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,636.8% in the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,400.8% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 7,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

