Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.97

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 96.92 ($1.18), with a volume of 38700966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.86 ($1.19).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.76) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.59) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 118 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128 ($1.56).

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The company has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 986.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.35.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960.32 ($2,392.09). Insiders have purchased a total of 7,363 shares of company stock worth $630,295 over the last ninety days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

