Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,563 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.12. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.81.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $131.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 44.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

