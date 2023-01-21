Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,285,000 after acquiring an additional 180,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,211,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,007,000 after purchasing an additional 127,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.49 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $189.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

