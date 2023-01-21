Comerica Bank Acquires 50 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 35.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,746,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

Cable One Stock Up 4.2 %

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at $19,083,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $783.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,586.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $720.06 and its 200-day moving average is $960.37.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Stories

