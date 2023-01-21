Comerica Bank Buys 4,632 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 660.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,030,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,721,000 after buying an additional 6,974,786 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,941,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,520,000 after buying an additional 3,691,004 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 929.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,103,000 after buying an additional 1,893,421 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 146.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after buying an additional 550,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,147,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.67.

