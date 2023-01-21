Comerica Bank Buys 7,932 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 7,538.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 870,361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $125.39.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.22.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

