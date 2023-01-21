Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

NSP stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $121.75.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 472.09% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other news, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $1,169,441.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,101,779. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.