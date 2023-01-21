Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after buying an additional 290,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 4.3 %

MYGN opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYGN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

