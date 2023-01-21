Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 14.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ryder System by 8.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ryder System by 12.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ryder System by 56.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $97.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.
