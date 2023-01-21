Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

