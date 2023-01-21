Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,644,000 after buying an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after buying an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 173,117 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

IBTX opened at $60.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $79.14.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

