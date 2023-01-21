Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kohl’s by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $64.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.