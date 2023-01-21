Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Medpace by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $229.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $235.72.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

