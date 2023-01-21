Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO opened at $102.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $144.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.