Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

