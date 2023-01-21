Comerica Bank Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arconic by 319.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arconic

In other news, Director William F. Austen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARNC opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

