Comerica Bank Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $733.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.03. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $83.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

