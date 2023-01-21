Comerica Bank Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essent Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. TheStreet downgraded Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $261.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

