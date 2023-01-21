Comerica Bank Has $1.79 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

