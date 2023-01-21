Comerica Bank Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 958,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SEAS stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 124.48%. The firm had revenue of $565.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

