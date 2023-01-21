Comerica Bank Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,089,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,082 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after buying an additional 308,705 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 775,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 152,656 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,158,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75.

