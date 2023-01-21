Comerica Bank Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,364 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunrun by 123.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 37.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Wolfe Research cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.53.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

